Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 835,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,336 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 617,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,934,000 after purchasing an additional 246,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 306.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 533,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,547 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 36.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 499,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,029,000 after acquiring an additional 132,833 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,098 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.75.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CBOE traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $213.57. 2,525,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.13.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

