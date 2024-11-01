CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,508,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498,200 shares during the period. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $105,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,371,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 35.2% in the third quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other news, insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $459,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,951.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Michael John Silva sold 29,022 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $311,986.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,349. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Page Goodson sold 45,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $459,244.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,951.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 213,323 shares of company stock worth $2,157,354. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 303,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,890. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

