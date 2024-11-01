CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $21.21 million and $1.04 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00007053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,934.78 or 0.99872944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012395 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000772 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02678885 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $939,510.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.