CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 11.8% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0268 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $21.62 million and approximately $948,624.64 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00006969 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,460.59 or 0.99939599 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012224 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00006806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006205 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02779578 USD and is down -4.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $2,874,903.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

