CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59.

CF Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

