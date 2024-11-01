Challenger Gold Limited (ASX:CEL) Insider Fletcher Quinn Purchases 1,008,275 Shares

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX:CEL – Get Free Report) insider Fletcher Quinn purchased 1,008,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$45,372.38 ($29,850.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69.

Challenger Gold Limited engages in the exploration of gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Hualilan Gold project that comprise 15 mining leases and an exploration license application covering an area of 600 square kilometers located in San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Challenger Exploration Limited and changed its name to Challenger Gold Limited in June 2023.

