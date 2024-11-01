Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA)

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

COYA stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a market cap of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.58. Coya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

