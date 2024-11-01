Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) and United American (OTCMKTS:UAMA) Financial Review

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) and United American (OTCMKTS:UAMA – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charge Enterprises and United American”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.20 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -3.00 United American N/A N/A N/A $0.02 N/A

United American has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11% United American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Charge Enterprises and United American, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00 United American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of United American shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United American beats Charge Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About United American

United American Corp, Inc., a marketing and sales-oriented telecommunications holding company, provides a suite of retail domestic and international voice and data products and services using voice over Internet protocol for small-to-medium sized business and residential customers in North America. The company offers HaitiDirect, a pre-paid long distance card product; and CarribeanONE, a long distance telecommunications termination route that provides wholesale call termination services for customers in various Caribbean countries. It also provides wholesale carrier-to-carrier solutions; and enables international prepaid providers to outsource call completion for some or all of their prepaid service programs. United American Corp, Inc. was formerly known as Petapeer Holdings Inc. and changed its name to United American Corp, Inc. in March 2004. United American Corp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Miami, Florida with an additional office in Montreal.

