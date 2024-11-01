Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $327.61, but opened at $360.61. Charter Communications shares last traded at $374.87, with a volume of 1,323,657 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.41.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,171,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 432.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

