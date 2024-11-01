Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.63 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,966. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.87 and a 200-day moving average of $174.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $134.72 and a 52 week high of $210.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

