Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.63 million.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.74.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP
Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.25. The firm had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Check Point Software Technologies
- Trading Halts Explained
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Apple Earnings – When Really Good Just Isn’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.