Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.000-23.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.00-$23.15 EPS.
Chemed Trading Up 0.9 %
CHE stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $540.51. The stock had a trading volume of 155,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,661. Chemed has a 1-year low of $525.36 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.71 and a 200 day moving average of $569.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.
Insider Activity at Chemed
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.