Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.000-23.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.00-$23.15 EPS.

Chemed Trading Up 0.9 %

CHE stock traded up $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $540.51. The stock had a trading volume of 155,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,661. Chemed has a 1-year low of $525.36 and a 1-year high of $654.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $586.71 and a 200 day moving average of $569.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.11%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

About Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.35, for a total value of $975,296.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,159.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,735 shares in the company, valued at $60,229,828.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,679. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

