Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TOROGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

TORO opened at GBX 0.52 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.52. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.56 ($0.01).

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Company Profile

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

