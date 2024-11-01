Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) is Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s 8th Largest Position

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 2.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $36,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,198,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 103.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $191.38 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.00.

Cheniere Energy Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Bank of America began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

