Chinh Chu Sells 48,400 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) Director Chinh Chu sold 48,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,706,670 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,013.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Chinh Chu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Chinh Chu sold 22,090 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $88,801.80.

On Friday, October 18th, Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $33,054.43.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Chinh Chu sold 17,122 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $68,659.22.

Getty Images Stock Performance

NYSE:GETY opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.42 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the second quarter worth approximately $910,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the second quarter valued at about $583,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Getty Images by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 39,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Getty Images by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

