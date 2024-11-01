Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 55,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% in the third quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

