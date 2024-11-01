Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2838 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Church & Dwight has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Church & Dwight has a dividend payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $3.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.6 %

CHD opened at $99.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

