Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 23,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $218.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.28 and a 1 year high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

