Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Southern by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in Southern by 53.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $65.80 and a 52 week high of $94.45.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Southern from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.07.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

