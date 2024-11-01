Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $278.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.48. Citizens Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

