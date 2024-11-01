Columbia US High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:NJNK) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Columbia US High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:NJNK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1072 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Columbia US High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:NJNK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,658. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13. Columbia US High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia US High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia US High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.