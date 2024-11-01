Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Sells $4,682,160.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total value of $4,682,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,553,389.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $390.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $424.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 126.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

