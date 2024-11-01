Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Director Robert Bartlein Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bartlein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,135,175. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Community West Bancshares stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.86. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBC. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Community West Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

