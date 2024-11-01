Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Paranaense de Energia

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 5,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,669. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.43. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Announces Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

