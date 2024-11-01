Compass (NYSE:COMP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COMP. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Compass from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Compass from $4.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Compass stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Compass has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,881.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 164,514 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $806,118.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,881.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,500,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $46,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,070,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,758,503.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,267,261 shares of company stock valued at $56,222,967. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

