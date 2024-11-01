Compound 1-Day Volume Tops $31.25 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Compound has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $42.93 or 0.00061873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $377.25 million and approximately $31.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,803 tokens. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,776.38020543 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.62068368 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 531 active market(s) with $26,669,364.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

