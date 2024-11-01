Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

CMDXF opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Computer Modelling Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.