Computer Modelling Group (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 4,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

