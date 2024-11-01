Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Announces Earnings Results

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.61 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Concentra Group Holdings Parent updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Stock Down 0.9 %

CON stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.08. 375,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CON. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

