Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gartner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 543.2% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $532.86.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $507.65. 85,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.18. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.59 and a 52-week high of $535.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,528.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,582 shares of company stock worth $25,743,407. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

