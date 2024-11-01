Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Copart by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,101. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.