Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $81.08 Million Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 163,736 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $81,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Workiva by 57.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of WK traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,740. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.47 and a 52-week high of $105.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Insider Activity at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

