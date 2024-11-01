Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 15,722 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,722 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $34,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UL Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

UL Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ULS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.37. 51,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ulse Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

