Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,259.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,815 shares of company stock worth $11,635,501. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $443.57.

Read Our Latest Report on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $457.68. 49,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,591. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $447.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.