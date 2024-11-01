Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,720 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,477 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fortinet by 543.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 132,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. 1,224,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,040. The company has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. DZ Bank raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.