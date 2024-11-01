Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 59,895 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,895 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $44,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 301.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $198,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,135.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 840,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.64. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $86.14.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.