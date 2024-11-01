Congress Asset Management Co. Acquires 9,842 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $15,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Repligen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Repligen by 494.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $134.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on RGEN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

Get Our Latest Report on RGEN

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.