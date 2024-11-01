Congress Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 62.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $192.56 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.51 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.47.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

