Congress Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 435.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,550.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,550.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $106,919.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,111.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,348 shares of company stock worth $1,081,897 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN opened at $115.73 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $118.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.56.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

