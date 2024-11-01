Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Conifer has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.85 million during the quarter.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

