ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Position Lifted by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,668 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.7% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 6.4 %

COP opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.17. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $101.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.86%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.