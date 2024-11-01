Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 30250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Stock Down 33.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.