Contrasting Sacks Parente Golf (SPGC) and Its Competitors

Sacks Parente Golf (NASDAQ:SPGC) is one of 19 public companies in the "Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sacks Parente Golf to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sacks Parente Golf -391.56% -99.40% -90.18% Sacks Parente Golf Competitors -83.71% -164.79% -26.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Sacks Parente Golf shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sacks Parente Golf $350,000.00 -$4.62 million -0.45 Sacks Parente Golf Competitors $3.01 billion $70.67 million 17.29

This table compares Sacks Parente Golf and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sacks Parente Golf’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sacks Parente Golf. Sacks Parente Golf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sacks Parente Golf and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sacks Parente Golf 0 0 0 0 N/A Sacks Parente Golf Competitors 76 498 739 8 2.51

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.26%. Given Sacks Parente Golf’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sacks Parente Golf has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Sacks Parente Golf has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sacks Parente Golf’s competitors have a beta of 1.55, meaning that their average share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sacks Parente Golf competitors beat Sacks Parente Golf on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Sacks Parente Golf

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc., a technology-forward golf company, manufactures and sells golf products. The company provides putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. It also offers online custom fitting programs. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, wholesale customers, including pro-shops at golf courses and off-course retailers, sporting goods retailers, online retailers, third-party distributors, and through Club Champion Golf, as well as through mass merchants and corporate customers in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Sacks Parente Golf Company, LLC and changed its name to Sacks Parente Golf, Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camarillo, California.

