Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Parker-Hannifin Price Performance
Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $634.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
