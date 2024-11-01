Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $634.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.57.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

