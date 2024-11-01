Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,227 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $478.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.55. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

