Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,717 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 153,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Comcast by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 733,299 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,155,000 after buying an additional 125,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Comcast by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 127,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

