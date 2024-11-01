Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,547,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,347 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

