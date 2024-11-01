Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Short Interest Update

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 18,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,081,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

