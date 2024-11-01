Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 1455283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPNG. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,874,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,168,279.36. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,674.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and have sold 400,956 shares worth $9,245,164. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupang by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,817,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,325 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 171,350,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 2,570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coupang by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

