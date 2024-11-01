Craig Hallum Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $64.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMCL. StockNews.com raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMCL

Omnicell Trading Down 0.2 %

OMCL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.54. 198,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,856. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,200,000 after purchasing an additional 80,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 82,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Omnicell by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 228,093 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.