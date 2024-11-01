Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 5,763 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 147.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IMTM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.